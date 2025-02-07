LiAngelo Ball is stepping into the spotlight, but not on the hardwood. Instead, the 26-year-old is making waves in the music industry with his viral track “Tweaker,” which has earned him a Def Jam and Universal Music Group record deal. Now, he's set to take center stage during NBA All-Star Weekend with his first live television performance, SI reports.

From Hoops to Hip-Hop

Ball, the middle brother of Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo, has had a unique journey. While his siblings were top-three NBA Draft picks, LiAngelo never secured a long-term spot in the league. His basketball career included brief stints in the G League, training camp deals, and even an overseas run with Lithuanian club Prienai and Mexican team Astros de Jalisco.

However, his true breakthrough came in music. “Tweaker” quickly became a locker room favorite across the NBA and NFL, gaining momentum on streaming platforms and eventually climbing to No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 7 on the U.S. Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The song's infectious beat, influenced by Southern rap of the 1990s and 2000s, helped catapult LiAngelo—who raps under the name GELO—into mainstream recognition. His buzz reached new heights when rap legend Lil Wayne hopped on the remix, which dropped today, further solidifying Ball’s status as a rising artist.

Making an All-Star Splash

After a surprise performance at the Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders playoff game, Ball is taking another big step by performing at the NBA's All-Star Saturday Night in San Francisco. ESPN’s Shams Charania confirmed that this will mark his official live music debut on television.

The event, hosted at Chase Center on Feb. 15, will feature marquee contests like the Slam Dunk Contest, Three-Point Contest, and Skills Challenge. Ironically, LiAngelo will be the only Ball brother participating in All-Star Weekend—LaMelo was left off the All-Star roster, while Lonzo continues recovering from injury.

Ball's transition from an aspiring basketball player to a musician gaining industry respect is rare, but his momentum suggests he's found his true calling. With his debut single already making waves and a major performance on the horizon, LiAngelo Ball's rap career is just getting started.