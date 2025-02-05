Cam'ron is not letting LiAngelo Ball's comments slide. The Harlem native fired back at the athlete after he said that he's a “colder rapper” than him.

Gelo spoke about Cam during his first interview since the debut of his song “Tweaker.”

“I don’t deal with it,” Gelo said in a conversation with Speedy Norman on 360 with Speedy. “That don’t bother me, bro. I’ll just address it. I ain’t finna get punked for nothing. Like, dawg, what is you saying? They don’t know me at all. I don’t know Cam’ron, bro. I think I rap colder than him. Basketball, colder than them n*****. I’m not over here like, ‘Dang, he said I can’t do this.’ I knew this sh*t was coming. I just be keeping it cool.”

Cam addressed Gelo on the latest episode of It Is What It Is, a podcast he cohosts with fellow rapper Mase.

“I never seen a basketball player/rapper with CTE,” said Cam. “There's no other way to explain it […] I've never seen it before. I thought it was a boxing or football thing. But obviously rappers/basketball players can get it too. You know what's crazy […] in part of the interview he said, ‘Yea, you know that's why I don't be talking. N***as be talking about me…I knew I had this coming down the pipeline.'”

Cam continued, “First of all ok cool, we didn't know you rapped like that. Why do n***as keep moving the goal post? We said you're not a professional basketball player. I don't understand how n***as keep switching […] I never said he couldn't rap. I didn't even know he did rap […], and we can tell how quickly he switched his occupation.”

Cam also defended himself on the comments Gelo made saying that he could beat him in basketball.

“Just for those who don't know cause I look good, I'm in shape, I'm fly and everything,” said Cam. “I'm older than Tim Duncan. I'm older than Kevin Garnett. This is how old I am, I just look good, man, I dig it. F**** I look like running a full?”

He added, “Now, if you want me to put some money up on some n***a that I think could beat you that didn't even go to college or anything else, I got a bunch of them n***as. N***as talking bout take the one-on-one with Gelo. N***a, I'm 48 years old, what the f*** do I look like playing a n***a one-one-one?”

LiAngelo Ball Wants To Collab With This Artist

Despite the back and forth between Cam and Gelo, the rising artist is still looking to fulfill his hoop dreams and to continue leveling up in his music career. TMZ caught up with the rising rapper at LAX and he revealed who he would like to work with.

“I know before I'm done with this s***, I gotta get a tape with YoungBoy,” Gelo said. “Like a collab tape.”

While Gelo's rap career is taking off, he is still not giving up on his first love, basketball.

“I still just stay ready,” Gelo said. “If I get called tomorrow, I'll be alright.”