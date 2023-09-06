New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart reacted to breaking the WNBA's single-season scoring record on Tuesday.

“It means a lot,” Stewart said of the record, via a Tuesday article from ESPN News Services. “Any time I'm in the same limelight as (Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi), it's a huge honor.

“I have something I can like hold over her head a little bit. Really appreciate everything that I've been able to do and wouldn't be able to do it without my teammates.”

Breanna Stewart, a five-time All-Star and former WNBA MVP, recorded a 40-point, 10-rebound double-double during a 94-93 win over the Dallas Wings on Tuesday. Stewart hit 14 of her 25 attempts from the field during the victory in the College Park Center. It would be her fourth 40-point game of the season, tying Taurasi for the most in a career in the league's history, according to a Tuesday tweet from ESPN Stats & Info.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

New York forward Betnijah Laney added 22 points during her 32 minutes of play in Tuesday's win. Guard Courtney Vandersloot notched a 16-point, 10-assist double-double. Dallas forward Satou Sabally led the Wings with 27 points. Wings forward Natasha Howard finished the night with 14 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

Breanna Stewart's performance lifted her to 885 points in 38 games played during the 2023 WNBA season. Taurasi ended the 2006 season with 860 points in 34 games played and started. The WNBA expanded its regular season to 40 games for the 2023 season after expanding to a 36-game season a few years before.

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd has 852 points in 35 games played during the 2023 season, according to WNBA.com. The five-time All-Star is averaging a league-high 24.3 points per game. Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson has recorded 846 points in 38 games this season.

The Liberty will tip off against the Los Angeles Sparks at 7 p.m. EDT on Thursday in the Barclays Center.