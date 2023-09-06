New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart just added to her growing legend. Stewart exploded for 40 points in the Liberty's 94-93 win over the Dallas Wings on Tuesday. Consequently, she recorded her fourth 40-point game of the season. Not only that, but Stewart also rewrote the WNBA record books following another monster performance. She officially reached Diana Taurasi territory after her most recent 40-point outburst, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Breanna Stewart recorded her 4th 40-point game this season. That ties Diana Taurasi for the most in a CAREER in WNBA history. Stewart also has a league-record 3 games with 40 points & 10 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/dFzoztfL5k — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 6, 2023

Breanna Stewart's three games with 40 points and 10 rebounds are also the most in the WNBA this season. Two of her 40-point games came at the expense of the Indiana Fever – the worst team in the Eastern Conference.

Stewart has also been a force in the rebounding department for the Liberty this season. In fact, Stewart and Maya Moore are the only two players in league history to record at least 500 points, 200 rebounds, and 50 triples through their first 25 games.

The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty have been lording it over the WNBA standings for the majority of the regular season. Should they become protagonists in the 2023 WNBA Finals, some juicy subplots will emerge.

Will the Aces repeat or will the Liberty win their first WNBA title? Finally, will Breanna Stewart win her second career WNBA MVP award? The two teams have been on a collision course all season long. It shouldn't come as a shock if they emerge as the last two teams standing.

For her part, Breanna Stewart has been on a tear in her first season with the Liberty. She has fit seamlessly into head coach Sandy Brondello's system. Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Courtney Vandersloot will make the Liberty title contenders in the next several years.