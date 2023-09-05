Former WNBA MVP and New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart has marveled at the growth of her teammate, All-Star guard Sabrina Ionescu.

Stewart feels Sabrina Ionescu's willingness to improve sets her apart from other WNBA ballers, per UPROXX's Martin Rickman.

“I think Sab is someone who wants to be great and wants to learn how to continue to grow and build that. She's receptive. One of the biggest things I've seen from her is that understanding of how to get better. What she does on the court speaks for itself, but she's not content with where she is. I think that's it. Each year she's getting better, she's getting more comfortable, she's getting healthy, she's learning how to take care of her body in this league,” Stewart said.

“One of the biggest things I've seen from her is that understanding of how to get better. What she does on the court speaks for itself, but she's not content with where she is. I'm really trying to instill in her that next play mentality. When things happen, get over it. Wins. Losses. Just go. Just keep going,” Breanna Stewart added.

“Yes, see what you did wrong, learn from it, but keep going. If you get stuck down there, it's going to be hard to come back up,” Stewart concluded.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu have helped the Liberty emerge as title contenders

Future single season scoring record holder:

Breanna Stewart Future single season 3 points made record holder:

Sabrina Ionescu LET'S GOOOO!!!! #LightItUpNYL https://t.co/oSes0MMI0z pic.twitter.com/IKdllHoucF — Darius Smith 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (aka MEME KING WARIUS) (@dpas2009) September 5, 2023

Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu have helped the Liberty win 30 games and emerge as the best team in the Eastern Conference. They led the Liberty to their third win over the league-leading Las Vegas Aces on August 29.

For Sabrina Ionescu's part, she has been averaging 17.3, points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5. 4 assists this season. Ionescu summoned her inner Stephen Curry after she won the WNBA's three-point shootout in spectacular fashion.

Breanna Stewart feels Sabrina Ionescu's desire to improve will take her game to the next level. That spells trouble for the rest of the WNBA.