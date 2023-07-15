New York Liberty superstar Sabrina Ionescu one-upped Stephen Curry on Friday in the WNBA 3-Point Contest. However, she didn't forget to honor the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter after her historic win.

As Ionescu posed for photos following her unforgettable 3-Point Contest performance–during which she exploded for 37 points in the Final round to bag the title–the Liberty guard did Curry's “Night Night” celebration. ESPN posted the photo on Twitter along with an image of Curry doing the celebration as well, taken after he and the Warriors won the 2021-22 title where he was also named Finals MVP.

Sabrina Ionescu and Stephen Curry definitely gave off the same energy in both photos. While nothing can be compared to winning a championship, Ionescu's achievement is nothing to scoff at.

The Liberty scorer made history with her epic performance in the finale of the 3-Point Contest. Her tally of 37 points (out of the maximum 40 points) is actually the single-round record for the most in the competition's history, both in the NBA and WNBA. In the NBA, the record is 31 points, which Curry and Tyrese Haliburton own.

It's certainly nice to see Ionescu pay tribute to Curry after her victory. For what it's worth, the Warriors marksman was also amazed by Ionescu's performance in the event and quickly took to Twitter to share his disbelief. Curry described the display with just one word, calling it “ridiculous.”

Plenty of fans also heaped praise on Ionescu, and understandably so. Her record is expected to stand the test of time since it's unlikely someone will be able to beat that any time soon or in the near future.