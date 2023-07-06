New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart was just too much for Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday. There was simply no stopping the 28-year-old forward as she registered a monstrous double-double on her way to history.

Stewart finished with 43 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in their 99-95 win over the Mercury. Griner and Diana Taurasi combined for 44 points, 13 boards and nine dimes for Phoenix, but they had no answer for Stewart who went 13-of-20 from the field including 3-of-4 from deep.

In the process, Stewart also made history, becoming just the second player ever to have multiple 4o-point and 10-rebound games in the WNBA, per ESPN Stats & Info. Only Liz Cambage was able to do it before back in 2018. Stewart first recorded those numbers in their second game of the season against the Indiana Fever, during which she tallied 45 points and 12 rebounds on 15-of-21 shooting (going 6-of-9 from deep).

With Breanna Stewart's phenomenal performance so far, the Liberty continue to dominate in the East. They are currently atop the conference with a 12-4 record. Overall, they are only behind the Las Vegas Aces, who have lost just once so far this 2023.

The New York franchise finished the 2022 season with a 16-20 record, but as early as now, they are close to matching their wins from the previous campaign. If Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu continue to anchor the Liberty offense consistently, it's not hard to see them potentially finishing at the top of the East and even competing for the WNBA title.