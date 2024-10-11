The New York Liberty did not get enough out of their best players in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. At one point, the Liberty had an 18-point lead in the second quarter. They also had a 15-point lead with 5:20 to go in the game. Both times they let that lead disappear, surrendering one of the largest WNBA Finals comebacks in league history in a 95-93 overtime loss to the Lynx.

Breanna Stewart had multiple gaffes, including a missed layup as time expired in overtime, that helped Minnesota fight back and win on Thursday night.

“We just take it on the chin,” Stewart said, per ESPN's Alexa Phillippou. “This is a series… the beauty is we have another game on Sunday and we'll be ready.”

Stewart also missed what would have been a game-winning free throw in regulation. It simply wasn't her night.

However, Stewie isn't going to let that performance get into her head. She is still confident in herself and looking to get revenge in Game 2.

“Listen, I want to be taking these shots,” Stewart said of her struggles down the stretch. “I feel like knowing my teammates and that everyone has confidence in me is important. It's kind of like on to the next and still making sure I'm aggressive any time on the court. Obviously as a player, it's very frustrating.”

The Liberty will get their chance to tie the series up during Game 2 on Sunday at 3PM ET.

Liberty continues unfortunate streak of Game 1 performances in WNBA Finals

The Liberty are kicking themselves after gifting Game 1 to the Lynx on Thursday.

Coach Sandy Brondello gave a succinct response that explains how her team is feeling right now.

“We're disappointed,” Brondello said. “We have to be better. We're a better team than what we showed today.”

New York fell to 0-6 in the opening game of the Finals, the longest losing streak in Game 1 of any postseason series in league history per ESPN. This is an ominous sign for a Liberty franchise that is known for appearing in the Finals five previous times without winning a championship.

Brondello and her coaching staff need to make some adjustments before Game 2. They need answers to the different ways that Minnesota is deploying on defense.

“I think they took us out of what we wanted to run,” Brondello added. “They were really aggressive. They were blowing up stuff. We couldn't get clear passes. We tried to go downhill and they would stunt and get back, and we just got a little bit stagnant. I thought we were slow. We were up, so you're trying to move the ball, but then we are slow in our speed, execution speed, and then it was making it easy for them.”

Breanna Stewart and the Liberty have at least one more game in front of their fans at Barclay's Center for Game 2. They need to go on a win streak if they want to force a Game 5 back at Barclay's.