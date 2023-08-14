When Breanna Stewart is in the groove, there's really not much the other team can do to slow down, much less stop the New York Liberty start. And that was on full display once again on Sunday, when Stewart lit up the lowly Indiana Fever on the road for a 100-89 victory.

By scoring 42 points against the Fever, Stewart became the first player in the history of the WNBA to explode for at least 40 points in three different games in the same season, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

“Stewart, who scored 45 points in a 90-73 win over the Fever on May 21 and a 43-point performance against the Phoenix Mercury on July 5, became the first player in WNBA history to score at least 40 points three times in the same season. Stewart joins Diana Taurasi (four times) and Maya Moore (three) as the only players to top the 40-point plateau three times in their career.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Breanna Stewart did most of the damage on the Fever early in the contest, as she scored 30 points in the first half. She finished the game having shot 15-for-23 from the field, including five 3-pointers on 10 attempts from behind the arc, She also had six rebounds, six assists, three steals, and three blocks. Clearly, she did more than just get buckets versus the Fever who have the worst record (8-23) so far in the 2023 WNBA season. Meanwhile, the Liberty have improved to 24-6 and also extended their win streak to six games.

Breanna Stewart put up a RIDICULOUS performance today vs. the Indiana Fever 🔥 42 points (30 in first half)

6 rebounds

6 assists

3 steals

3 blocks 15-of-23 FG

5-of-10 3PT She becomes the first player in WNBA history to score 40+ three times in a season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HT9kIkMkNi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 13, 2023

Stewart and the Liberty will look to sustain their momentum when they meet the league-leading Las Vegas Aces on Thursday on the road.