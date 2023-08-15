New York and Las Vegas clash at the third WNBA Commissioner's Cup! Head on to our WNBA series with this Liberty-Aces odds, prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty are expected to face off in the 2023 WNBA Finals, but first, they will compete for the 2023 Commissioner's Cup. These two superteams have been considered favorites for the Finals since the winter, and they will now battle for another trophy.

The Commissioner's Cup is the WNBA's in-season tournament, which debuted in 2021. Select games from the first half of the season count as Commissioner's Cup games, and the team with the best record in these contests from each conference advances to the championship. The winner of the championship receives a share of a $500,000 prize pool. This is the third annual Commissioner's Cup.

Here are the WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Commissioner's Cup Odds: Liberty-Aces Odds

New York Liberty: +6.5 (-105)

Las Vegas Aces: -6.5 (-114)

Over: 176.5 (-110)

Under: 176.5 (-110)

How to Watch Liberty vs. Aces

TV: N/A

Stream: WNBA League Pass, Amazon Prime Video

Time: 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

Why The Liberty Could Cover The Spread

The New York Liberty secured the Eastern Conference spot with a 7-3 record, edging out the Connecticut Sun due to their superior head-to-head record. The Liberty went undefeated in their two matchups against the Sun.

Although the Liberty had some struggles earlier in the season, they have found their stride in recent months. They have been on fire, winning six consecutive games and 14 of their last 16, including an impressive 38-point victory over the Aces.

Entering this contest, the New York Liberty are riding a six-game winning streak and are currently three games behind the top seed in the WNBA. They have been averaging 88.5 points on 45.7 percent shooting while allowing 80.7 points on 42 percent shooting. The Liberty have been solid defensively, holding opponents to 34.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc and grabbing 38.2 rebounds per game.

Much of Liberty's success can be attributed to its star player, Breanna Stewart. She recently made history by becoming the first player in WNBA history to record three 40-point games in a single season and is currently averaging a career-high 23.3 points per game, ranking second in the league. Another standout performer for the Liberty is Sabrina Ionescu, who is averaging 16.8 points and 5.9 rebounds. Jonquel Jones is also a key contributor on offense, while Betnijah Laney facilitates the game with 2.3 assists per game. The Liberty have been efficient from beyond the arc, shooting 38 percent, and have been solid from the free-throw line, converting 82.7 percent of their attempts.

Following their first defeat against the Aces, the New York Liberty responded with a dominant 99-61 victory on August 6th.

Why The Aces Could Cover The Spread

The Las Vegas Aces secured the Western Conference slot in the championship game by going 9-1 in regular-season cup play. They are also considered the favorites to win the WNBA this season.

Earlier this month, the Aces had their eight-game winning streak abruptly ended by the Liberty in a disappointing fashion. Since then, they have been on a mission to prove that they are still the best team in the league. They have responded with three consecutive victories, each by a margin of at least 20 points.

The Las Vegas Aces enter this contest after winning 12 of their last 13 games. They have only lost two games since June 11. The Aces have been averaging 94 points on 49.6 percent shooting while allowing 79.6 points on 42.4 percent shooting. They have been effective in defending the three-point line, holding opponents to 34 percent shooting from deep, and have been grabbing 34.9 rebounds per game.

A significant factor in the Aces' success has been A'ja Wilson, who has been playing some of her best basketball of the season. She recently scored a career-high 40 points in their win over the Mystics and has been averaging 29.7 points and 11.7 rebounds on 55.4 percent shooting during the winning streak. Kelsey Plum has also been a key contributor, averaging 19 points and 2.6 rebounds. Jackie Young is the third double-digit scorer for the team, and Chelsea Gray has been contributing with 3.5 rebounds. The Aces have been shooting 38.9 percent from beyond the arc and 83 percent from the free-throw line.

After a challenging 2-of-14 shooting performance in the Aces' loss to the Liberty, A'ja Wilson will undoubtedly have plenty of motivation to maintain her momentum in Tuesday's game. The Las Vegas Aces previously dominated with a 98-81 win over New York on June 29th.

Final Liberty-Aces Prediction & Pick

With high stakes, high prizes, and a favorable environment at the Michelob Ultra Arena, the Aces are touted to take this win against the Liberty.

Final Liberty-Aces Prediction & Pick: Las Vegas Aces -6.5 (-114), Over 176.5 (-110)