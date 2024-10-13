Breanna Stewart made WNBA Finals history on Sunday, leading the New York Liberty to an 80-66 victory over the Minnesota Lynx in Game 2 of the series.

Stewart finished the game with 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists and seven steals — setting a WNBA Finals record for most steals in a game, per ClutchPoints. With the win, the Liberty evened the series 1-1 after losing Game 1, and the Finals will now shift to Minnesota for Game 3 on Wednesday.