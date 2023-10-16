The Las Vegas Aces could not completely sweep off the title hopes of an optimistic New York Liberty squad. Most fans thought the WNBA Finals series would have been under wraps after the second game. But, the trio of Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot, and Sabrina Ionescu did not want to let go of their chances to get back into the groove at the Barclays Center. One of the three even shattered a record that Sue Bird held.

If dimes were the name of the game, the Liberty would always be the team to beat. They rotated the ball well and exhibited great court vision in the third game of the WNBA Finals. It was raining assists everywhere and it helped Courtney Vandersloot and her Hall of Fame ballot the most. The Liberty's generational facilitator now holds the third-most assists made in WNBA Finals history. Sue Bird was the previous record-holder with 85 dimes before Vandersloot shattered it against the Aces.

She poured her heart all out for her team to get the triumph. On 32 minutes of playing time, the Liberty guard notched six assists which came from various entry passes to lethal scorers. Her scoring chops were also on display as she totaled 12 buckets to go along with an insanely good performance to save their season. All of these were rounded out by her presence in cleaning up the glass. She notched seven rebounds to go along with her insanely good offensive masterclass. Will they be able to extend this series in the Liberty's next showdown against the A'ja Wilson squad?