New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot passed former Minnesota Lynx guard Lindsay Whalen for second place on the All-Time WNBA Playoffs assists list, according to a Sunday tweet from the WNBA.

Former Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird took the top spot on the list with 364 playoff assists, according to WNBA.com. Vandersloot and Whalen rank ahead of Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi, Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker and Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas. Vandersloot took second place over Whalen, Taurasi and former Sacramento Monarchs guard Ticha Penicheiro on the WNBA's All-Time Regular Season assists lists. Vandersloot joined Whalen and Bird as the only players to have recorded 300 or more assists in the WNBA Playoffs in September.

Vandersloot, a five-time All-Star and 2021 WNBA champion, is averaging 6.8 assists per game during the six games she has played and started in for the Liberty during the 2023 WNBA Playoffs. She led the league in assists per game with 8.1 during the 2023 regular season. Thomas, Aces guard Chelsea Gray and Chicago Sky guard Courtney Williams were among the league's leaders in regular season assists per game. Vandersloot dished a season-high 14 assists during an 11-point win over the Indiana Fever, adding two blocks and one steal as the Liberty took a 100-89 victory over the Fever in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The former Gonzaga guard signed with the Liberty in February after spending 12 years with the Sky. She joined New York along with a two-time WNBA MVP in forward Breanna Stewart and a four-time All-Star in forward Jonquel Jones. New York traded for Jones and forward Kayla Thorton in a blockbuster 3-team deal with the Sun and Dallas Wings in January. The Liberty ended the 2023 regular season with a record of 32-8, putting them first in the Eastern Conference and second in the WNBA. New York defeated the Sun and Washington Mystics on their way to facing the Aces in the 2023 WNBA Finals.