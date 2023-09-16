The WNBA playoffs are fully underway as the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty begin what many believe will be a collision course in the WNBA Finals. The Liberty ended the regular season on a high note, albeit their loss to the Washington Mystics at home, and look like the biggest threat to knock the Aces off their throne. The Liberty opened up their first round playoff series against the Mystics on Friday and came away with a 90-75 win in Game 1. During the game, future Hall of Famer and Liberty starting guard Courtney Vandersloot joined Sue Bird and Lindsay Whalen as the only players to have recorded 300 or more assists in the WNBA Playoffs as per ESPN.

With her first assist of the game, @Sloot22 has now recorded her 300th career Playoff assist, joining Sue Bird (364) and Lindsay Whalen (340) as the only players in WNBA history with 300+ playoff assists 🙌 2023 #WNBAPlayoffs | @Google pic.twitter.com/mkRjPw4Cus — WNBA (@WNBA) September 16, 2023

Courtney Vandersloot reached the 300 assist mark early in the Liberty win against the Mystics in Game 1. She would finish the game with six assists to give her 305 total in her playoff career. In comparison, Sue Bird has 364 and Lindsay Whalen has 340. Vandersloot signed with the Liberty as a free agent in the offseason after playing the first 12 seasons of her career with the Chicago Sky.

This season, Vandersloot suited up in 39 of the Liberty's 40 regular season games at around 30 minutes per game. She averaged 10.5 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 44.2 percent shooting from the field, 29.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Vandersloot is a four-time WNBA All-Star and she played a big role in the Sky's 2021 championship run. In Game 1 against the Mystics she finished with seven points, six rebounds and six assists.