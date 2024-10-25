In further celebration of the New York Liberty's 2024 WNBA championship season, Derek Jeter, a name synonymous with winning and New York, narrated an incredible montage for the team's unforgettable year.

“Dreams begin when we believe. That we can do things that have never been done before. This city is built on them. New York is for ballers, for hustlers, for believers. New York is for everyone who stays ready for their moment. New York is for everyone who dares to call their only shot and make them. It's for everyone who doesn't stop until the job is finished… Yeah, New York ain't for everybody. It's for champions.”

Founded in 1997 at the start of the WNBA, the Liberty secured their first-ever championship this season. They finished the regular season with a league-best 32-8 record, earning the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. They swept the Atlanta Dream in the first round, defeated the Las Vegas Aces 3-1 in the second and won the WNBA title against the Minnesota Lynx in overtime of Game 5.

Jonquel Jones proved to be Liberty's difference-maker

Since joining the Liberty in 2023, Jones has given New York an interior presence to match up with any of the top talents across the league. During the regular season, she averaged 14.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. Paired with Breanna Stewart in the frontcourt, the Liberty had one of the more unique rosters in the WNBA, as seven players average at least two three-point attempts per game. By forcing their opponents to defend the half-court, their style of play can adapt at any time, depending on who the hot hand is.

After the championship-clinching game, Stewart shared her raw emotion with ESPN's Holly Rowe.

“This is incredible. I missed it earlier in this series. I knew I was going to make it, I knew I was going to make it for this city. This is something special right here. I'm trying not to cry. But oh my god. This is amazing. … It means everything,” Stewart told.

The WNBA is in the middle of an incredible transformation. The WNBPA announced they will be renegotiating their collective bargaining agreement. Over the summer, the WNBA secured a $2.2 billion media deal over the next 11 years. Many believe that the league remains undervalued.

Game 5 of the 2024 WNBA Finals was the most-watched game in 25 years for the league, per ESPN.

It will be interesting to see if the WNBA will have its first $1 million player during this offseason after renegotiating the CBA.