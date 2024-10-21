With the decision of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) to opt out of the league’s current collective bargaining agreement (CBA), which may have been first hinted at by Brenna Stewart, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert released a brief statement, per Meghan L. Hall of USA Today.

“With the historic 2024 WNBA season now in the books, we look forward to working together with the players and the WNBPA on a new CBA that is fair for all and lays the foundation for growth and success for years to come.”

In a thrilling overtime game on Sunday that punctuated a transcendent season, the New York Liberty won the 2024 WNBA Finals against the Minnesota Lynx, 67-62.

WNBA turning the page into history

While Caitlin Clark’s impact on the sport can’t be denied, no player is ever bigger than the sport. Incremental growth in the WNBA has perhaps moved too slowly for some as evidenced by nearly all the players participating in the game overseas to make ends meet, it’s easy to forget how far men’s sports have come in the last 50 to 60 years.

The 1981 NBA Finals were on tape delay, meaning they weren’t broadcast live across the country. In 1986, few NFL players made more than $1 million per season. By that time, the NFL had existed for nearly 60 years. The WNBA could see its first million dollar player within this next CBA.

Stewart hinted at what the priorities will be for the players in the upcoming negotiations, per Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press.

“I think that making sure the salary cap continues to grow and correlates with the TV deal,” Stewart said “I don’t know how you break that down.”

“One thing I really think is interesting is pension and back pay to players that have ‘x’ amount of years of service,” Stewart said, referring to the eight years a player must play in the league to get benefits. “The other thing is family planning, and child care benefits can be a little bit better. Eight years of service is a really long time. Not many players are in the league for eight years.”

WNBA president Nneka Ogwumike laid out the players’ plan, per Jacob Feldman of Sportico.

“We are ready to lead transformational change—change that goes beyond women’s sports and sets a precedent for something greater,” WNBA president and nine-time all-star Nneka Ogwumike said in the statement. “Opting out isn’t just about bigger paychecks—it’s about claiming our rightful share of the business we’ve built, improving working conditions, and securing a future where the success we create benefits today’s players and the generations to come. We’re not just asking for a CBA that reflects our value; we’re demanding it, because we’ve earned it.”

With huge leaps in TV viewership and game attendance, sweeping changes are afoot in the WNBA.