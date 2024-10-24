The New York Liberty were the best team in the WNBA this season, and they showed it by winning the championship against the Minnesota Lynx. The city is excited to have the championship in New York, and they're going as far as announcing Oct. 20 as “New York Liberty Day,” which is the exact day that they won.

The Liberty defeated the Lynx in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals 67-62, and it took overtime for them to get the victory. It wasn't a great shooting night for the stars, as Ionuescu shot 1-of-19 from the field and Stewart shot 4-of-15, but Jones was the key throughout, finishing with 17 points and six rebounds, and taking home Finals MVP as well.

The Liberty celebrated its championship with a parade on Oct. 24, and Stewart had one request on social media.

“Who can hand a bottle of red wine to me when my float passes by?” Stewart posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Liberty win 2024 WNBA Championship

From the beginning to the end of the season, the Liberty showed that they were poised to make another championship run after losing last year to the Las Vegas Aces. After the series, Breanna Stewart shared an emotional reaction to winning it all.

“This is incredible. I missed it earlier in this series. I knew I was going to make it, I knew I was going to make it for this city. This is something special right here. I'm trying not to cry. But oh my god. This is amazing. … It means everything,” Stewart said.

“I’ve been manifesting this moment for a while and there’s no feeling like it,” Stewart said in the post game conference. “To be able to bring a championship to New York, first ever in franchise history, it's an incredible feeling and I can't wait to continue to celebrate with the city because I know it's gonna be bonkers.”

Sabrina Ionescu also talked about getting the team to the WNBA Finals, and how the environment felt throughout the series against the Lynx.

“That’s what it takes to win a championship,” Ionescu said. “I’m just really proud of our team…. This has been one of the better series that there’s been. We're a great basketball team and I feel like we gave the world everything that they wanted.”

It would not be a surprise to see the Liberty back in the Finals next season if the same core returns, but there's no doubt that teams will be looking to take them out every night next season.