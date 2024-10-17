The New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx have been deadlocked in a classic series in the WNBA Finals. After two roller coaster games in New York saw each team pick up a win, a pivotal Game 3 in Minnesota went down to the wire.

With the game hanging in the balance and overtime on the horizon, Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu launched a stepback three from way behind the three-point line and drilled it to give the Liberty a crazy win.

After the shot went in, fans all over the internet were going insane over Ionescu's heroics.

“Step-back 3 from the logo.. for the win..in the finals..on the road..in front of almost 20,000 people, one of the biggest shots in basketball history,” one fan commented on X, formerly Twitter. Another added, “As a defender s**t like this will have you contemplating life, took the life out of Minnesota.”

Ionescu's crazy game-winner capped a 15-point Liberty comeback on the road, the third largest comeback in WNBA Finals history. The star guard struggled for most of the night, finishing just 5-for-12 with 13 points. In the final minutes, however, she came alive. Ionescu splashed a three just seconds before the final shot to give the Liberty a 77-73 lead in the final minute, and she also had a huge assist on a Jonquel Jones layup late in the game.

The Liberty comeback would not have been possible without the heroics of Breanna Stewart. After New York played a lifeless first half, Stewart was a monster in the third quarter and nearly dragged the Liberty back into the game all by herself, scoring 14 points and flying around defensively to kickstart the Liberty run that gave them a chance heading into the final quarter. For the game, Stewart scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, giving her two of the three 30-10 games in WNBA Finals history.

Ionescu's shot may be enough to swing the championship series in the Liberty's favor. It will have a chance to close things out in Minnesota on Friday night.