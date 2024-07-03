Sabrina Ionescu summed up the importance of the Liberty’s 76-67 win over the Minnesota Lynx Tuesday night in three words:

“This was personal.”

Not only are the Lynx the only team to beat New York twice this year, but the Liberty felt they missed opportunities in both games. They didn't play to their potential, and last week in the Commissioner’s Cup final, the Lynx deprived the Liberty the chance at the $500,000 prize pot.

“They beat us twice. The Commissioner’s Cup one, we weren’t happy with the way that we played. We weren’t happy to not be at Barclays,” Breanna Stewart explained. “And [we] came in even more motivated by that. But also, they beat us on their home court. So now it’s our job to return the favor.”

That meant being the tougher team. That’s a task the Liberty have executed at times this season, overcoming off-nights by finding ways to will themselves to a win. Last week against the Lynx, however, it was the opposite. Mental lapses and unforced turnovers allowed a game that was well within reach to get away in the fourth quarter.

On Tuesday, the toughness returned. The Liberty won 50/50 balls, forced tie-ups, and weren’t afraid to be aggressive offensively. Stewart set the tone, leading to 17 rebounds and plenty of battles with ex-UConn teammate Napheesa Collier on loose balls.

“I want to be the best,” Stewart said. “But also, I want to be the one that’s getting on the floor and continuing to show my teammates that no matter who you are, we need this ball. Every possession matters.”

Early in the fourth quarter, two pivotal calls went the Lynx’ way: first, a technical foul on Jonquel Jones, then an offensive foul called on her just 18 seconds of game time later. Both led to lengthy reviews, and the offensive foul call seemed particularly inexplicable.

The Lynx scored immediately after officials confirmed the call to go up 65-61, but scored only two more points the rest of the game.

“We just locked in on the things that we could control and we understood that whatever was going to happen, whatever decision that the refs made, it was still a game that was winnable,” Jones said. “We still had a personal vendetta in terms of going out there and trying to get a win tonight.”

The Liberty needed ‘an extra 5%’ to beat the Lynx

Liberty coach Sandy Brondello knows how to guide a team of superstars. While any one of them can give an awe-inspiring performance, it’s much more often about each star playing to their specific role.

Before the game, she spoke about how the team would deal with potentially missing Ionescu. The team listed the Liberty guard as questionable on the team’s injury report as she battled the illness she came down the over the weekend.

“It’s not any ‘one.’ It’s everyone giving an extra 5%,” she said.

It turns out it took everyone — Ionescu included — giving an extra little bit for the Liberty to finally beat the Lynx.

Maybe it’s because the Lynx really are the best team the Liberty have faced, or maybe it’s their discipline and efficiency on both ends. Whatever it is, they make New York struggle like no one else has this year.

It took 5% more from everybody for the Liberty to win this game.

For Ionescu, that meant playing 37 minutes despite still being barely able to speak. Her shot was off for the second game in a row (1-10 3PT) but she still found a way to contribute 17 points with five rebounds and five assists.

Stewart had a miserable first half from the field, going 1-9, but gave a little more focus to staying aggressive and getting downhill. She found more looks in the second half and finished with 17 points to go with her 17 rebounds.

Jones scored seven points combined in the first two matchups against Minnesota, but on Tuesday, she buried three threes and shot 8-13 overall, finishing with 21.

Last time against the Lynx, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton played her first game after missing a week with an injury. This time, she had nine points, five rebounds, and her signature defense — especially critical in the fourth quarter after she appeared to injure her leg in the third.

“I actually forgot she was injured because I put her back,” Brondello admitted. “She’s one of the toughest players out there.”

That toughness has catapulted the Liberty to a 17-3 record with the season officially halfway through. It's their best start in franchise history, and they've shown no desire to slow down.