Wednesday's matchup between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx has been postponed due to hazardous air quality in New York City resulting from Canadian wildfires.

Moments after the announcement that the New York Yankees contest against the Chicago White Sox was postponed, the WNBA followed with a similar decision. The league postponed the game late in the afternoon, saying the decision was made to “protect the health and safety of our fans, teams and community,” first released by WNBA reporter Rachel Galligan.

The air quality in New York City has been measured at the worst levels since the 1960s, and was classified as the most polluted city in the world since Tuesday afternoon. The Air Quality Index (AQI) reached over 350 out of 500, landing in the hazardous zone.

The Canadian wildfires are raging in the Quebec and Ontario provinces, and intense wind is blowing the smoke and toxic air particles down through the entire northeast and into NYC. It has created some unbelievable scenes on the city skyline, and the internet has been sharing the haunting comparisons.

What Yankee Stadium normally looks like vs. what it look like today pic.twitter.com/uutCu4Znqh — Joon Lee (@joonlee) June 7, 2023

The Liberty are off to a hot 4-2 start behind young star Sabrina Ionescu. She was joined in the offseason by two-time WNBA champion Breanna Stewart and 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones. They have created their own superteam in New York, and have extremely high expectations for a potential championship run.

The game will be rescheduled in the near future, but an update has not been announced at this time. The squad will look to continue their hot streak away from the fires when they resume play in Atlanta on Friday night.