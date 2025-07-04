After the Los Angeles Angels named Yoán Moncada as their starting third baseman this spring, the oft-injured infielder has dealt with multiple ailments that have sidelined him for most of the first half. Moncada most recently landed on the IL at the beginning of June. But the Angels received a positive update indicating a return to the team could be on the horizon.

Moncada is set to start a rehab assignment with the ACL Angels on Friday, according to LA’s official PR account on X. The Arizona Complex League Angels are a rookie-level minor league affiliate of the team.

The Angels did not include a timeline for Moncada’s return to the lineup. But given his extensive injury history, Los Angeles is unlikely to rush the recovery process.

Yoán Moncada begins rehabbing latest injury

Moncada is attempting to work his way back from right knee inflammation. He first hurt his knee at the end of May. After attempting to play through it, the ailment proved too painful and the Angels placed Moncada on the 10-day IL. While he initially expressed optimism, anticipating a short absence, he’s now been sidelined with the knee injury for over a month.

The Angels signed Moncada to a one-year, $5 million contract over the offseason. Los Angeles was hoping the former top prospect could shake his health issues and provide some pop from a corner infield spot.

However, Moncada suffered his first injury of the campaign during spring training. Although he played through the ailment to start the season, Moncada landed on the 10-day IL in early April after aggravating his thumb strain. That injury sidelined him for 23 games and, combined with his latest IL trip, Moncada has missed 56 of the Angels' 86 games so far this season.

Health issues are, unfortunately, not new to Moncada. He’s missed significant time each season since 2021, dealing with hip, oblique, hamstring, foot, back, thumb and knee issues. Last year, Moncada missed 150 games with a left adductor strain while a member of the Chicago White Sox.

Injuries have consistently proven to be Moncada’s biggest obstacle to a successful MLB career. When healthy, the 10th-year veteran has shown flashes of the potential that made him a highly-regarded prospect. Even during his brief time in the Angels’ lineup Moncada showed promise. He has a .841 OPS with six home runs, 19 RBI, 15 runs scored and a 132 OPS+ in 30 games for Los Angeles this season.