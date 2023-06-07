The Canadian wildfires have greatly impacted the air quality in the northeast, and it has caused the cancellation of two MLB games on Wednesday, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.

The game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees in the Bronx has been postponed, and a traditional doubleheader will be played starting at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

The game between the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia has been postponed as well, and will be played on Thursday, according to Nightengale.

Some believed the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Washington Nationals in Washington, D.C. could be impacted, but it will be played as scheduled on Wednesday.

Hopefully for the White Sox and Yankees, they will be able to play both games of their doubleheader on Thursday, but it is unclear as to whether the air quality will be improved enough to play one or both games. The same goes for the Tigers and Phillies, who hope to just get one game in on Thursday. Luckily the air quality is good enough for the Diamondbacks and Nationals to play on Wednesday.

If the games in New York or Philadelphia are impacted by the air quality on Thursday, MLB might have to find a mutual off day later in the season for the teams to make up the games. The Yankees will be in New York for the weekend as the Boston Red Sox come in, and it will be worth tracking the air quality for those games as well. The Phillies will also be home this weekend hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers.