The Chicago White Sox are one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball. While the White Sox are not in danger of breaking their own record for losses, they have a long way to go. However, Chicago manager Will Venable will get a look at one of the team's top prospect: Colson Montgomery. The shortstop will join Chase Meidroth in the infield against the Colorado Rockies.

Montgomery has been dominant in the minor leagues. After putting up big numbers at the plate, the White Sox will see what he can do at the major leagues. Justin Jirschele, Chicago's first base coach, believes Montgomery will provide the team with a new attitude as the second half of the season kicks off.

“He’s a really good teammate. He brings energy,” Jirschele said about the prospect to MLB.com's Scott Merkin. “He has an infectious smile about him. He just creates a vibe where he makes people better. He makes his teammates better. When he’s around them, guys gravitate toward him. Everything that his aura brings to a clubhouse, it’s infectious.”

Former MLB players are confident that Venable can instill a new culture in the White Sox organization Meidroth is the current face of the team's youth movement, but not for much longer. If Montgomery's numbers can sustain themselves as the moves up, the rest of the league is in trouble.

Despite the excitement surrounding Montgomery as his debut against the Rockies looming, the spotlight is on other White Sox players. Even though his name has been in trade rumors for years, fans think Luis Robert Jr. won't survive until the trade deadline. However, the moves sending him elsewhere are more speculation than reality.

Montgomery and Meidroth share the same primary position, a problem that Venable needs to solve. According to Jirschele, though, Montgomery could become the long-term answer between second and third base.

“I’ve seen enough of him where I firmly believe he can play shortstop,” Jirschele said. “He’s going to be one of the better athletes on the field. He’s a big, strong human being. He moves extremely well. I do think he can stay there.”

The White Sox are not competing for anything this season. Even if they are out of the playoff race, that won't stop them from seeing what their future could hold.