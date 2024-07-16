The New York Liberty announced Tuesday on social media that forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton successfully underwent a minor surgery on her right knee and is expected to return to action in approximately four to six weeks. The procedure was performed at the Hospital for Special Surgery by Dr. Riley J. Williams III and Dr. Ben Nwachukwu.

Laney-Hamilton had missed the Liberty's last three games due to a “puffy” knee, as described by head coach Sandy Brondello. She was also ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Connecticut Sun, the team's last match before the All-Star/Olympic break.

“I suppose the Olympic break is good for her,” Brondello said before the Liberty's win in Chicago on Saturday, per Geoff Magliocchetti of Sports Illustrated. “We’re just mindful of it…we want her to go out there and be as 100 percent as she can…the Olympic break is a good time to get what she needs.”

Laney-Hamilton has built a reputation as one of the top two-way players in the WNBA. In 18 appearances this season, she has averaged 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists, marking her best performance since her All-Star season with New York in 2021. Her defensive rating of 101 is tied for the best in her career, matching her rookie season with Chicago in 2015.

Liberty players stepping up in Betnijah Laney-Hamilton's absence

Rookie Leonie Fiebich has stepped up in Laney-Hamilton's absence, scoring 26 points and grabbing 10 rebounds over the last two games, including a 7-of-10 success rate from three-point range. Fiebich and fellow Liberty player Nyara Sabally will represent Germany at the upcoming Olympic women's basketball tournament in Paris.

Kayla Thornton has also emerged as a crucial player for the Liberty during Laney-Hamilton's absence. In a recent game against the Chicago Sky, Thornton's hustle plays electrified the Barclays Center crowd of 17,758, the largest the Liberty have ever drawn. Her defensive efforts, including key steals, played a uge role in the Liberty's 91-76 victory over the Sky.

“I love it. I love it,” Thornton said about the fans’ support, per Bridget Reilly of the New York Post. “That’s kinda what keeps me going because those are very hard plays. That’s hard work. So, you know, when the crowd gets like that, it kind of just makes me forget about my tiredness and it makes me want to have it more because their energy just kind of helps us.”

Thornton's performance was crucial in maintaining the Liberty's momentum, especially as they work to keep their No. 1 spot in the league. The team has a 20-4 record.

Laney-Hamilton's recovery timeline aligns well with the Olympic break, providing a crucial period for her rehabilitation. The Liberty's injury report remains extensive as they prepare to face the second-place Sun on Tuesday. In addition to Laney-Hamilton, Sabally (back) and Kayla Thornton (neck) are listed as questionable, as is Breanna Stewart, who is also headed to Paris to represent the U.S. and was previously held out for precautionary reasons on Saturday.