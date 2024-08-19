The New York Liberty have come out of the Olympic break looking like the clear favorite for the WNBA championship. Following the Olympics, the Liberty have been one of the WNBA teams who have been linked to French star Gabby Williams should she decided to return to the WNBA for the second half of the season. But in the meantime, the Liberty have opted to use their final roster spot by signing Jaylyn Sherrod to another 7-day contract as per Khristina Williams of iHeartRadio.

This is Jaylyn Sherrod's third 7-day contract with the Liberty. Following the conclusion of this contract, the Liberty would either have to sign Sherrod for the remainder of the season or let her go. Sherrod was in training camp with the Liberty but was cut before the start of the regular season.

Sherrod is one of three rookies on the Liberty roster this season along with Marquesha Davis and Leonie Fiebich. Sherrod was a standout in preseason, making a strong case for the Liberty to keep her on the opening night roster.

Jaylyn Sherrod brings offense, playmaking off the Liberty bench



Jaylyn Sherrod went undrafted in the 2024 WNBA Draft despite having a career year during her final season at Colorado. Sherrod was eligible for the 2023 WNBA Draft but opted to return to Colorado to use her final fifth season of college eligibility.

During her final year at Colorado, Sherrod averaged 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.1 steals with splits of 44.5 percent shooting from the field, 23.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Sherrod signed her first 7-day contract with the Liberty back on July 6. She signed her second 7-day contract following the conclusion of the first. The days from the second contract were carried over to after the Olympic break.

Sherrod has only appeared in two games so far with the Liberty. Her first career WNBA minutes came back on July 11 against the Chicago Sky. She played a little over one minute and did not register any stats. Her second opportunity came on Aug. 15 against the Los Angeles Sparks. She finished with two assists and one steal in a little over six minutes of play.

Sherrod provided a boost to the Liberty during preseason when she averaged 6.0 points and shot 57 percent from the field. In her first preseason game, she finished with eight points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals while coming up with a key steal and finish and a pair of clutch free-throws.