Fresh off an impressive Olympic run with Team France, Gabby Williams is now facing a pivotal decision about her basketball future. Williams, who helped lead France to a silver medal in a close 67-66 loss to Team USA, is weighing her options on whether to return to the WNBA or remain in France for the remainder of the year. Sources close to the situation indicate that her decision will hinge on whether she is “cored” by a team, a status that restricts her free agency options.

Williams’ performance in the Olympics was nothing short of stellar. She led Team France with 19 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists in the gold medal game, nearly pushing the match into overtime with a last-second shot. Her efforts earned her a spot on FIBA's All-Star Five and recognition as the Best Defensive Player of the tournament, solidifying her status as one of the top international players.

Despite her success on the global stage, Williams has expressed uncertainty about her return to the WNBA. In a tweet by Winsider’s Rachel Galligan, it was revealed that Williams is carefully considering her next move, with teams like the Seattle Storm, New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury reportedly in play. The central issue appears to be whether these teams will core her, a designation that could limit her flexibility and control over her next steps.

If Williams does not return to the WNBA this season and remains in France, she will enter the next free agency period as a fully unrestricted free agent.

WNBA players try to ‘recruit' Gabby Williams

Adding to the intrigue, WNBA players have started to publicly recruit Williams back to the league. Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese, who watched Williams' Olympic performance closely, took to social media to jokingly extend an invitation for Williams to rejoin the Sky. Reese’s offer, though made in a light-hearted manner, highlights the desire within the league to bring Williams back to the U.S.

The Los Angeles Sparks Dearica Hamby made her own recruiting pitching, replying to Reese’s tweet, “I asked Gabby first,” along with an angry emoji and a laughing emoji. A fan responded to Hamby and told her to let Reese recruit Williams to the Sky. Hamby responded by saying, “Nah. I love my baby but she gotta respect her elders on this one,” along with a few more laughing emojis.

However, Williams responded with a suggestion that she might prefer to team up with Reese in a different setting, possibly hinting at the new Unrivaled 3×3 basketball league, which offers higher salaries than the WNBA. In a previous interview with The Next, Williams had cited salary concerns as a factor in her decision-making to play overseas.