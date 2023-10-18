The New York Liberty needed a win in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals against the Las Vegas Aces to keep their season alive, and they did just that in impressive fashion. After dropping the first two games of the series on the road, the Liberty used an inspired performance buoyed by a record crowd to roll to a 87-73 win. Heading into another elimination situation in Game 4, the Liberty will be facing an injury depleted Aces team. In any case, the Liberty need another win to force a decided Game 5. Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu spoke pregame via Myles Ehrlich of Winsidr about what it means facing an injured Aces team.

Sabrina Ionescu on staying focused w/ LV injury news: "It's us not worrying about what's going on with another team, and focusing on ourselves. It's really unfortunate, and our hearts go out to both [Chelsea and Kiah], but we're continuing to focus on our goal." (Q: @GeoffJMags) — Myles (@MylesEhrlich) October 18, 2023

After a subpar first two games of the WNBA Finals, Sabrina Ionescu came through for the Liberty in Game 3. She finished with nine points, three rebounds and 11 assists while shooting 42.9 percent from the three-point line.

Throughout the playoffs, Ionescu has been very good for the Liberty. Throughout their postseason run so far, she has been averaging 13.8 points per game, 4.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists with splits of 39 percent shooting from the field, 39.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 91.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Ionescu was named to second consecutive All-Star appearance this season and was the WNBA's three point contest champion. She was originally drafted by the Liberty with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft.

The Liberty guards in general needed to be better after being outplayed for two straight games by their Aces counterparts. They will need more of the same type of production in Game 4.