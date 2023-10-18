The Las Vegas Aces are losing key players Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes entering the fourth game of the WNBA Finals. This may have allowed the tides to change in favor of the New York Liberty. But, all of these coupled with their disheartening game three loss do not faze Kelsey Plum. Furthermore, she outlines how there will be other players stepping up like A'ja Wilson and Alysha Clark in her latest statement, via Holly Rowe.

“This team is led by committee in a lot of different areas. We have AC leading us defensively. A'ja leads us emotionally,” Kelsey Plum said about the different Aces ready to step in the third game of their series against the Liberty.

But, Plum knows that Chelsea Gray's absence will be hard to fill. This is why more than one of the Aces will have to step up in their next WNBA Finals game, “I think Chelsea leads us in more of the Xs and Os. And, getting people where we are supposed to be. Like I said earlier, it is not going to be one person that attempts to try to fill that gap. This team has responded all year. We’ve been through a lot. We’ve been hurt, sued, arrested. You name it we’ve done it. I am confident in our group.”

Although, there is still a lot of basketball left in these final games of the season. Will Plum be proven right and see teammates like A'ja Wilson step up their game amid these absences?