The Las Vegas Aces' season has been one of the WNBA's biggest disappointments in 2025. Even though reigning MVP A'ja Wilson called herself and her team out for playing poorly, nothing has changed. After a 27-point road loss to the Indiana Fever on Thursday, head coach Beck Hammon and the Aces decided to make a move.

After six games with the team, Las Vegas cut forward Joyner Holmes, according to the team's social media. Holmes joined the Aces on June 11 and lasted less than a month. The forward was a replacement for Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, who is still out for Las Vegas in 2025. Unfortunately, the six-year pro was not good enough to stay on Hammon's roster.

The Aces are searching for anything to help end their below-average play. Hammon was frustrated with her team after the Fever blew them out without Caitlin Clark playing. As much as the head coach has tried to inspire he players, Las Vegas' effort has been underwhelming when compare to prior seasons.

Holmes' exit does not impact the Aces' stat line, but it shrinks their rotation by one player. Wilson gets even more responsibility as she tries to lead her team back to relevancy. As an individual, the three-time MVP has been just as dominant as ever. She will join Clark and other stars around the league as a starter in the 2026 All-Star Game.

At the halfway point in the season, Las Vegas is clinging to the eighth and final playoff spot. After getting to the semifinals last season, 2025 has been a massive disappointment for one of the most talented teams in the league.

Luckily for Hammon and Wilson, they have plenty of time to right the ship. However, Holmes' exit leaves a gap on the team that the front office needs to address. If they bring in the right replacement, the Aces could find themselves back in the inner circle of contenders.