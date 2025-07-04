Texas Tech football is stacking up on recruits On Wednesday, they snatched up four-star safety Donovan Webb, who previously committed to Michigan.

Now, five-star OT Felix Ojo made it official that he will be joining Texas Tech, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.com.

BREAKING: Five-Star OT Felix Ojo has Committed to Texas Tech, he tells me for @rivals The 6’7 290 OT chose the Red Raiders over Texas, Ohio State, Michigan, & Florida “A new ERA of CFB is coming either jump on the train or get left behind. Go Raiders!”https://t.co/p5CYQomCVB pic.twitter.com/GLYl7gsQal — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 6'7 290 290-pound OT chose Texas Tech over other potential options. Michigan, Florida, Ohio State, and Texas also recruited him.

Ojo comes out of Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield, Texas. While there, he amassed an impressive array of awards and recognition.

Currently, Ojo is the No. 1-ranked offensive tackle in the nation according to 24/7 Sports. In addition, he was selected to play in the prestigious Navy All-American Bowl, playing amongst the best high school football players in the country.

Furthermore, Ojo comes to Texas Tech at a critical time for the program. The Red Raiders are coming off a season in which they went 8-5 overall and 6-3 in the Big 12.

Ultimately, Texas Tech made it to the Liberty Bowl before losing to Arkansas 39-26. Meanwhile, the program appears to be a strong contender this season, both in the conference and in the playoffs.

Head coach Joey McGuire has a core to build off of. Starting with quarterback Behren Morton, as well as solid receivers Caleb Douglas and Reggie Virgil.

Not to mention, the return of former five-star recruit/receiver Micah Hudson from Texas A&M.

Plus, the Red Raiders will have Quinten Joyner and J'Koby Williams replace Tahj Brooks at running back. As for Ojo, he will find a place among the stronger aspects of the team.

The state of the Texas Tech offensive line

Currently, Texas Tech is seeking to expand its offensive line. In addition to Sheridan Wilson and Davion Carter returning, the Red Raiders are bolstering their roster with venerable transfers.

Among them are Will Jados, Cash Cleveland, Howard Sampson, and Hunter Zambrano. McGuire is also hoping to get some versatility out of them going into this season.

Ojo fits the mold. He brings a combination of athleticism and potential, complemented by his size and strength.