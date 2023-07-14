New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu went off in the 2023 WNBA 3-Point Contest. Naturally, the whole basketball world couldn't stop talking about it.

Ionescu deserves all the praise she's getting, though, especially after that historic performance that not even Stephen Curry–unarguably the greatest shooter in the history of the game–couldn't do.

The Liberty guard exploded for 37 out of the available 40 points in the final round of the WNBA 3-Point Contest. With that, she broke the record for the most points in a round in the competition, be it in the NBA and WNBA. Curry and Tyrese Halburton previously held the record with 31 points each.

Ionescu actually missed just two shots en route to the 3-Point Contest title. She botched her first attempt in the finale, but she didn't miss until the fourth rack's money ball as she made 20 straight shots–including the two from “Starry Ball” range worth three points.

“This is an absolutely legendary 3-Point Contest performance by Sabrina Ionescu. Missed just TWICE in the entire round! Insane that this was on at 5 PM ET with basically no publicity,” Joe Dellera of Action Network wrote.

“Sabrina Ionescu WENT OFF,” Steve Jones Jr. added.

Here are more wild reactions Ionescu's historic performance:

It's undoubtedly a moment that Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty supporters and WNBA fans won't forget any time soon. Besides, it will be hard for anyone to actually break that record despite the fact that there are plenty of good shooters in both the NBA and WNBA today.