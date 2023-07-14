New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu made history Friday with her record breaking performance at the 3-Point contest. Ionescu put up a whopping 37 points, most in WNBA and NBA 3-Point contest history.

She scored more points in her performance than arguably the greatest 3-Point shooter in NBA history, Steph Curry, whose record in the 3-Point contest is 31.

Ionescu was cool and composed following her historic display, saying, “I was just focused on making one at a time. I wasn't sure how many I'd miss, but I knew it wasn't a lot. I'm happy to have won this and I'm thankful for the crowd, they were cheering me on the entire time,” per a tweet from ESPNW.

"I wasn't sure how many I missed, but I knew it wasn't alot." Sabrina Ionescu was ICE COLD with her historic 37-point performance in the #WNBAAllStar 3-PT Contest 🥶 pic.twitter.com/5lD7BZFhNp — espnW (@espnW) July 14, 2023

While Ionescu stayed relatively calm following her win, fans across social media have lit up to celebrate her achievement.

Sabrina Ionescu made 37 out of 40 possible points and finished 15 points ahead of second place — Seattle Storm's Sami Whitcomb — who had 22 points. Dallas Wings' Arike Ogunbowale came in third place with 11 points. This contest along with the WNBA Skills Challenge came ahead of Saturday's All-Star game, where Ionescu is a reserve for fellow Liberty star Breanna Stewart's team, Team Stewart.

Ionesco's win comes shortly after she was announced as the cover player for the WNBA edition of the NBA 2k24.

Outside of the 3-Point contest, Ionescu is having a fantastic season as the Liberty currently hold the best record in the Eastern conference at 14-4. For the 2023 season, Ionesco is currently averaging 16.4 points per game and 5.1 assists per game. She is also second in the WNBA in 3 pointers made per game, averaging 3.4 each game.