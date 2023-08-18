Since the offseason, the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Libertyhave been considered as the two WNBA championship favorites for this season. So far, those predictions have looked spot on. The Aces and Liberty have consistently been the two best teams in the league and it was no surprise that they were the two teams that qualified for the Commissioner's Cup game. The Liberty made a big statement on Tuesday in the cup win on the Aces home floor in impressive fashion. While the two teams have two more regular season games against each other, perhaps the biggest story to come out of the cup game was Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu's shoes going missing.

https://x.com/sabrina_i20/status/1692257115610702023?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

Sabrina Ionescu took to social media on Thursday to plead for the return of at least the insoles from her shoes. For the Commissioner's Cup game, she specifically debuted an Oregon themed version of her Sabrina 1s. It was the first signature shoe of her career. The insoles are perhaps the most important part of the shoe for athletes.

In any case, Sabrina Ionescu will look to have a big game for the Liberty against the Aces in a game that does matter in the standings. The Commissioner's Cup doesn't count toward the Liberty's overall record.

This season, Ionescu has been averaging 16.8 points per game, 5.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists with splits of 40.7 percent shooting from the field, 44.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Ionescu was selected to her second All-Star appearance and won the 3PT-Contest.