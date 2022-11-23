Published November 23, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

For years, the Sacramento Kings have not ceased in putting the “suck” in “Suckramento”. After all, they are the owners of the current longest postseason drought in major North American sports, having failed to crash the playoff party since the 2005-06 season.

However, the winds in Sacramento may be blowing in a different direction especially with how well the Kings have played to begin the 2022-23 season. Perhaps the Kings are determined to never have to switch off the beam lit atop Golden 1 Center.

De’Aaron Fox and the Kings recently extended their winning streak to seven games after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies, 113-109, despite Ja Morant’s miraculous return from an ankle sprain.

After years upon years of disappointment, Kings fans are deservedly elated to be treated to a fun and, most importantly, a winning team, and they came out in droves on Twitter to express their joy over such an exciting string of wins.

THE KINGS HAVE WON 7 GAMES IN A ROW LETS GOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/kmnE8O5H0n — 𝙅𝙖𝙨𝙠𝙖𝙧𝙣  (@SwipaZorro) November 23, 2022

Sacramento Kings workers when they have to light the beam for the 7th straight game. pic.twitter.com/LdULZ2dlIT — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) November 23, 2022

THE KINGS HAVE WON SEVEN IN A ROW — Jose Orozco (@RichandAsado) November 23, 2022

In fact, the Kings’ level of play to begin the year has led them to achieve heights that they haven’t sniffed in 18 (!) years. The Kings’ current seven-game winning streak is their first such streak since November 2004.

SEVEN. The Sacramento Kings are on a SEVEN-GAME winning streak for the first time since November 13-26, 2004 🔥 Unbelievable. Even on the road… LIGHT THE BEAM 🟣🔦 — Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) November 23, 2022

For all the flak that the Kings received for dealing Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Domantas Sabonis, both teams are clearly reaping the rewards of a win-win transaction. This is a perfect example of how blockbuster trades can be a non-zero-sum game.

De'Aaron Fox is playing like an All-Star. Tyrese Haliburton is playing like an All-Star. Domantas Sabonis is playing like an All-Star. The Sacramento Kings are 9-6 and in the 5th spot in the West. The Indiana Pacers are 9-6 and in the 5th spot in the East. What a trade. — Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) November 21, 2022

While Ja Morant deserves credit for giving the Grizzlies a chance to win at the end, scoring 20 of his 34 points in the payoff period, he ended up gifting the Kings the win at the end. Morant missed the crucial first free-throw that would have put Memphis in a position to tie the game and he then proceeded to mess up the intentional miss in their last-ditch effort to push the game to overtime.

With 3.9 seconds left and the score 109-108, Ja Morant walks up to Malik Monk at the free throw line and tells him “dont miss” three times. Monk makes both. Morant then goes to line with a chance to tie the game seconds later, misses. Kings win.https://t.co/a1Pz0FAd5Mpic.twitter.com/eqpa0jD3XV — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 23, 2022

At the end of the day, it’s De’Aaron Fox’ play yet again that spurred the Kings to victory after he dropped 32 points, eight rebounds, and six assists on efficient shooting. Fans on Twitter showered the 24-year old point guard with much-deserved praise for having raised his level of play to begin the 2022-23 campaign.

De’Aaron Fox deserves his flowers right now. — Doz ⚽ (@KangDoz18) November 23, 2022

Put some respect De'Aaron Fox name!! https://t.co/P1iVzlLwKI — Johnny Footlong (@RGeezyNBA) November 23, 2022

de’aaron fox is clearly better than ja morant but y’all wont agree cuz he doesn’t attempt some fancy dunks lolz — ann♡ (@klaysloml) November 23, 2022

Btw De’aaron Fox is better then Ja Morant — Reggie Saxx (@ReggiSaxx) November 23, 2022

Kings fans will hope that Fox and company continue their hot streak as they travel to face the Atlanta Hawks on the road tomorrow on the second night of a back-to-back.