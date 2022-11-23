Published November 23, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

There were plenty of justifiable reasons to be concerned when it was announced that Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was deemed week-to-week after he suffered a Grade 1 ankle sprain against the Oklahoma City Thunder last Friday. But Morant is no mere mortal.

Only four days after being projected to miss at least a week, Morant made his triumphant return from injury against the Sacramento Kings in a clash that’s sure to raise the fans’ collective pulse.

Ja Morant shattered the initial timeline for his recovery so hard that he even joked that there may even be external forces at play that contributed to his swift recuperation, and that the league could even zero in on him as, perhaps, a test subject just to determine what makes such an incredible feat of the human body possible.

“[I’m a] cyborg. I’m just a unique dude, man. I don’t think I’m human. I got to do some lab testing or something to see what is really behind it. The league is doing the same. I have a drug test right after this,” Morant said, per Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian.

It’s not like Morant has been playing to shake off the rust against the Kings. At the time of writing, Ja Morant has scored 15 points, to go along with seven rebounds and six assists, in 26 minutes of play to lead all Grizzlies.

However, he may have to channel more of his superhuman abilities to will Memphis to victory, as the Kings, currently on a six-game winning streak, have proven to be every bit as tough as expected.

Morant and the Grizzlies currently face an uphill climb to get back to winning ways, with the Kings leading 94-85 with around seven minutes left in the fourth quarter.