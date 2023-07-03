Alex Killorn left the Tampa Bay Lightning after signing a four-year, $25 million contract with the Anaheim Ducks that pays him $6.25 million a year. Alex Killorn was a key part of the team's back-to-back Stanley Cup victories in 2020 and 2021. He took to Twitter to release an emotional farewell to the Lightning organization and fans.

“The last couple days have been the toughest time of my life,” Killorn wrote in his message. “I have never been an emotional person, but this decision has been extremely hard on me. I always imagined being a Bolt forever, but sometimes things don't turn out the way you planned, and that's okay. After many sleepless nights and careful consideration, I'll be continuing my career with a new opportunity. It's my time to go.”

Killorn went on to explain how thankful he is for his experience with the Lightning.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“When I was drafted in 2007, I never would have imagined all the accomplishments and memories that were made with this organization,” Killorn wrote in his message. “I am so proud of these memories and they will last forever. None of this could have been possible without my teammates. We gret together, we trusted each other and we made history. I am thankful to call you brothers for life.”

Killorn went on to thank ownership, coaches, trainers, arena staff and the fanbase.

It will be interesting to see how Killorn fares with the Ducks. He will be a veteran leader on a young team that is looking to emerge into contention.