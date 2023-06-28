The NHL free agency frenzy begins on Saturday, although this one may not be as crazy as in past years. Unlike previous years, there aren't really any star players available and this class is pretty weak overall. However, there are still a few quality players available for the taking. One such player is longtime Tampa Bay Lightning winger Alex Killorn.

Killorn has been with the Lightning since they drafted him in the third round of the 2007 NHL Draft, although he didn't make his NHL debut until 2013. Since then, the Harvard product has been a staple in Tampa Bay's lineup, playing over 800 regular-season games with the franchise. In that time, he has scored 198 goals and 466 points, with 123 of those points coming in the last two seasons. The 33-year-old has also played a big role in Tampa Bay's run of success, including back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021.

Killorn has stated he would like to stay in the Sunshine State, but it may not be possible. The Lightning are very tight on cap space, as usual, with just over $7 million available with LTIR relief. While that may be enough to re-sign Killorn, it would leave them with practically no money to make any other moves. If Killorn were to re-sign, he'd have to take a heavy hometown discount, and with this likely being his last shot at a big payday, that seems unlikely.

With that in mind, here are three other teams that could be ideal destinations for the veteran winger.

3. New York Islanders

This is likely sacrilege to Lightning fans, but looking at it objectively, the fit makes some sense. The Islanders made a return to the playoffs this season, but many of the same issues still plagued them. Namely, the offense was not good enough, even after acquiring Bo Horvat, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat them at their own defense-first game. As the Islanders look to improve this offseason, expect them to target some forwards who can bring extra scoring depth.

Killorn could add an extra scoring punch and fit in nicely on the second line. Left wing is New York's weakest position up front, not having much depth behind captain Anders Lee, so adding a proven player at the position would be a nice boost. Killorn also plays a solid defensive game and can kill penalties, so he fits in with the Islanders' style.

As with any signing, though, there are some concerns. First, the Islanders are somewhat tight on cap space with just over $4.5 million available currently, but unlike other cap-strapped teams, they at least don't have many roster spots to fill. Second is the fact that Killorn will be 34 when next season starts and the Islanders already have an older roster with an average age of 28.2. For adding a proven, top-six winger with a solid two-way game, it may be worth the risk.

2. Calgary Flames

For the second offseason in a row, Calgary is staring down a major roster overhaul. The Flames already began the shakeup by trading Tyler Toffoli to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, and others such as Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin may soon be on the move as well. New general manager Craig Conroy definitely has his work cut out for him in his first offseason.

The silver lining is that Calgary could use the newfound cap space to make some noise in free agency. If Killorn is willing to sign, then the Flames should make a push for him. He would provide a steady veteran presence, something Calgary desperately needs after all the turmoil. The veteran winger could also fit well in the top six, boosting an offense that struggled to score at times.

1. Detroit Red Wings

Steve Yzerman is entering Year 5 as Detroit's GM, and while he's done well in building up the future, the clock is ticking. The Red Wings have now missed the playoffs for seven straight seasons, tied for the longest stretch in franchise history, and the fanbases' patience is growing thinner. They have over $30 million in cap space to play with this offseason, so they can get aggressive if they want to.

If Yzerman wants to push for the playoffs, then perhaps an old friend could help out. Remember that Yzerman was the GM of the Lightning for nearly a decade, so he and Killorn know each other well.

Killorn could bring a lot of what the Red Wings are looking for. He can score while playing in the top six, plays on both the penalty kill and power play and is a good leader for Detroit's younger players. With no shortage of money to work with, the Red Wings can also afford to pay Killorn his market value. All in all, there's great upside for both the player and the team.