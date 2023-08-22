The Tampa Bay Lightning secured another important franchise cornerstone on Tuesday, inking winger Brandon Hagel to an eight-year contract worth $52 million.

Hagel is excited to continue his career in Tampa Bay and is looking forward to helping the Lightning in their quest for another Stanley Cup title.

“I think this is home,” Hagel said. “I’ve felt comfortable. I love the guys here. I love the core that they have for the next however many years. I want to jump on that core and I want to win a lot and I think this is the place to do it. And living in Tampa, you can’t complain.”

Hagel's journey to this life-changing contract is not a traditional one. A sixth-round pick in 2016, Hagel didn’t make his NHL debut until March 2020, only for the league to shut down because of the COVID-19 virus a day after his debut.

Hagel was traded to the Lightning in March 2022 and scored six points during Tampa Bay's run to the Stanley Cup Finals. He broke out last season, playing all but one game for the Lightning. He scored 30 goals and added 33 assists, finishing fourth on the team in goals and tied for fourth in points.

Hagel's breakout earned him the extension and gives the Lightning another key long-term piece on the roster. Tampa Bay thinks last season was the real deal and Brandon Hagel will be a consistent 30-goal scorer in the NHL. He'll have to prove his worth this season and have another standout campaign.