A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Jon Cooper knows what it takes to win a Stanley Cup. After all, he’s steered the Tampa Bay Lightning to two NHL titles. That said, it doesn’t take for a Stanley Cup champion coach to figure out that something’s amiss with the Lightning after the team lost two consecutive games by a total score of 12-4.

“This is the National Hockey League. To win in this league, you have to do the right things and play the right way. And if you don’t, you risk being embarrassed. And we’ve been embarrassed two nights in a row,” Jon Cooper said after the loss to the New York Islanders on the road Thursday night (h/t Lightning beat writer Chris Krenn).

A night prior to the loss to the Islanders, the Lightning suffered a 6-3 defeat at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“If you don’t compete in the league, bad things are going to happen. A staple of ours, especially when we get to the postseason, we’ve been a pretty competetive team, but we’ve seen none of that. Like I said, it becomes embarrassing and that’s what’s happened the last two nights. Both games, we’ve tiptoed our way in. You can sit here and say it was 0-0 tonight after one, but the second period was a byproduct of what happened in the first. It’s tough when guys are going in there and they’re not ready to play or wanting to play the right way and this is the result.”

The Lightning have clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs already, but this isn’t the ideal form they should be in heading into the postseason. They will look to correct their ways when they deal with the Ottawa Senators on the road this Saturday.