Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Tampa Bay Lightning face off with the New York Rangers iat Madison Square Garden. We are in Manhattan sharing our NHL odds series, making a Lightning-Rangers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Lightning are coming off a 5-0 shutout win over the New York Islanders. Amazingly, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped all 38 shots he faced. Brayden Point produced a goal and two assists, while Darren Raddysh provided two assists. Meanwhile, Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov also scored. The Lightning dominated the faceoff circle, winning 61 percent of the time. Likewise, they went 1 for 2 on the powerplay and killed all three penalties they faced. The Lightning also blocked 13 shots.

The Rangers defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 in their last encounter. Ultimately, K’Andre Miller led the way with a goal and an assist. Vladimir Tarasenko and Mika Zibanejad also added goals. Also, Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves. The Rangers excelled in the faceoff circle, winning 59 percent of their draws. Likewise, they went 1 for 4 on the powerplay and killed off two penalties. The Rangers also blocked 12 shots.

The Lightning come into this battle with a record of 45-26-6 and are currently third in the Atlanta Division with a playoff showdown with the Toronto Maple Leafs on the horizon. Furthermore, the Bolts are 6-4 over 10 games. The Lightning are 18-19-1 on the road. Meanwhile, the Rangers enter this game with a record of 45-21-11 and an impeding playoff showdown with the New Jersey Devils or Carolina Hurricanes approaching. The Rangers are 7-2-1 over a 10-game stretch. Also, they are 22-12-4 at the Garden.

The Rangers defeated the Lightning 3-1 in the last showdown at Madison Square Garden. However, the Bolts beat the Rangers 2-1 in an overtime thriller at Amalie Arena. It will be the final regular season game between the teams.

Here are the Lightning-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Lightning-Rangers Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning: +1.5 (-255)

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+205)

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Lightning vs. Rangers

TV: TNT and TVAS

Stream: NHL

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Lightning Could Cover The Spread

The Lightning continue to play well and will enter the playoffs as a lower seed for the third straight season. Yet, they always seem to turn it on at this time of year and are as dangerous as ever.

Kucherov once again is having a great season with 29 goals and 77 assists. Moreover, Point has a chance at the 50-mark as he has 48 goals and 41 assists with five games left to play. Point is also a monster on special teams, racking up 13 powerplay goals. Ultimately, he is the threat no one accounted for. Stamkos continues to shine, with 33 goals and 47 assists. Likewise, he has fired off 13 powerplay goals. Alex Killorn has 24 goals and 35 assists. Likewise, defenseman Mikhail Sergachev has nine goals and 50 assists. These skaters lead a Lightning team that is sixth in goals, seventh in shooting percentage, and third on the powerplay.

Vasilevskiy is the main man in the net and continues to excel, with a record of 34-20-4, a goals-against average of 2.57, and a save percentage of .918. Substantially, he backs a defense that is 13th in goals allowed and 15th on the penalty kill.

The Lightning will cover the spread if they can get the extra-man advantage. Then, they have to convert on their chances. The Lightning must also account for Panarin, Tarasenko, Fox, and Kane.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers loaded up at the trade deadline and are poised for a long run. First, they have to get past the final regular-season games and then make their significant mark in the playoffs.

Panarin is the best in New York, with 25 goals and 62 assists. Meanwhile, Zibanejad has 39 goals and 44 assists, including a spectacular 20 powerplay goals. Fox has 12 goals and 56 assists. Meanwhile, Tarasenko has seven goals and nine assists in the 26 games since coming over to the Rangers. Kane has five goals and five assists in 16 games since the Rangers acquired him from the Chicago Blackhawks. Significantly, these new additions will play a factor in the success and failure of the Rangers going forward. They also help an offense that is 10th in goals, 11th in shooting percentage, and ninth on the powerplay.

Shesterkin gets the start and is 35-13-7 with a goals-against average of 2.52 with a save percentage of .915. Significantly, he plays behind a team that is fifth in goals allowed and 13th on the penalty kill.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they can stop the powerful Tampa Bay offense. Then, their new players, Kane and Tarasenko, must make an impact.

Final Lightning-Rangers Prediction & Pick

Both teams are essentially playing out the final few games before the playoffs. However, in this case, the Rangers have the better chance to dominate.

Final Lightning-Rangers Prediction & Pick: New York Rangers: -1.5 (+205)