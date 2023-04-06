The Tampa Bay Lightning face off with the New York Islanders in an important Eastern Conference matchup. This game will continue our NHL odds series with a prediction and pick. We will also tell you how to watch the game.

The Lightning are sitting in third place in the Atlantic division. It is looking like that is where they will end the season as well. Tampa Bay is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games and are coming off a loss Wednesday night. They were in New York to play the Rangers and allowed six goals in the 6-3 loss. Brandon Hagel, Alex Killorn and Darren Raddysh were the goal scorers in the game.

The Islanders are second in the wild card race and tied with the Florida Panthers for the top spot. They have 87 points and if they lose, they might find themselves on the outside looking in. New York has 11 points in their last 10 games, but have lost their last two. New York played a tight one against the Carolina Hurricanes Sunday night. Jean-Gabriel Pageau was the lone goal scorer in the 2-1 loss.

These two teams have met twice this season. New York gave up five goals in both games as they lost both.

Here are the Lightning-Islanders NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Lightning-Islanders Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning: +1.5 (-200)

New York Islanders: -1.5 (+164)

Over: 5.5 (-122)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Lightning vs. Islanders

TV: Bally Sports Sun, MSG Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

Why The Lightning Could Cover The Spread

Tampa Bay is top 10 in the league in goals per game with 3.42. They are also top 10 in shot percentage. When the Lightning take their shots, they make them. In the previous two games this season, the Lightning have scored five goals. As long as Tampa Bay keeps that same gameplan, they should be just fine. Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos are the leading scorers for Tampa Bay, and they both scored a goal in the game against New York on April 1st.

Defensively, the Lightning are not the best team, but they did manage to shut out the Islanders in their last game. Tampa Bay has given up only 3.0 goals per game in their last 10 games. New York has scored less than three goals in their last three games. When the Lightning give up three goals or less, they have a record of 42-7-2. If they can find a way to keep the Islanders offense cold, they will win this game easily.

Why The Islanders Could Cover The Spread

New York has good goaltenders. As a team, they give up only 2.68 goals per game. Ilya Sorokin is expected to start in goal for the Islanders and he is their best guy. He is top five in goals allowed per game and save percentage. Tampa Bay scores less than three goals per game on the road. If Sorokin can have a good game and make his saves, the Islanders will win this game.

Final Lightning-Islanders Prediction & Pick

The Islanders are good defensively, but the Lightning find a way to score. As long as Tampa Bay shoots the puck well, they should win this game. Expect the Lightning to do just that and cover the spread.

Final Lightning-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Lightning +1.5 (-200), Over 5.5 (-122)