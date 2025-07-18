With Caitlin Clark withdrawing from WNBA All-Star Weekend, she will no longer compete in the 2025 three-point contest. Instead, her Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull will replace her, much to the delight of Kelsey Mitchell.

Mitchell, who will participate in her third consecutive All-Star Game on Saturday night, could not help but feel excited for Hull. While undeniably saddened by Clark's injury, Mitchell feels that Hull is the perfect player to have at the 2025 three-point contest.

“Lexie deserves it,” Mitchell said, via journalist Robin Lundberg. “I think that CC's dope for making sure that happened — or the WNBA, for that matter. I think for the Fever, it's a good way to represent and have somebody that this city loves. Who Lexie is on the floor, it kind of represents who we want to embody for a three-point contest. It's fun. I hope she represents us well.”

Kelsey Mitchell on Lexie Hull stepping in for Caitlin Clark in the 3-Point Contest pic.twitter.com/qMjVo8KzeY — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) July 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Mitchell was another potential candidate to replace Clark after hitting her 607th career three-pointer against the New York Liberty, breaking the Fever franchise record. Instead, Hull, who leads Indiana with a stellar 46.8 percent three-point clip, got the nod.

Even without Clark participating, the Fever are well-represented at the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend. While Clark was intended to be the main draw for the Indianapolis-based event, the team will still have Mitchell, Hull, and Aliyah Boston participating in the weekend festivities. Backup point guard Sydney Colson is also involved, as she will reportedly make her stand-up comedy debut on Friday night.

Fever's Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull's stellar shooting seasons

While Clark is currently shooting a horrific 27.9 percent from deep, she still leads the team with 2.2 three-pointers per game. However, Mitchell and Hull are both having better seasons from behind the arc than she is.

On her way to breaking Tamika Catchings' franchise record, Mitchell currently leads Indiana with 49 made three-pointers through the team's first 23 games of the year. Having yet to miss a game, Mitchell is right behind Clark in averaging 2.1 triples per contest.

Hull does not have the volume of her star teammates, but is hitting her three-point attempts at a historic rate in 2025. Hull has long been known for her three-and-D skill set, but has truly flourished next to Clark and Mitchell. The former top-10 pick is averaging a career-high 7.6 points per game based on the foundation of her elite three-point stroke. Hull struggled from deep at the beginning of her career, but has hit nearly 60 percent of her threes since the 2024 All-Star break.