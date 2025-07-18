INDIANAPOLIS – With the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game being held in Indianapolis, it was a chance for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark to show out in front of the home crowd. And she was set to do so, having been one of the top-two vote getters for the All-Star Game and also being selected for the 3-Point Contest.

But Clark seemingly re-aggravated the groin injury that caused her to be sidelined earlier this season, and she was eventually ruled out of participating at All-Star Weekend. But just because Clark isn’t playing, doesn’t mean that she isn’t going to have a major impact.

During a media availability session on Friday, Team Clark and New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello revealed that she was going to lean on Clark as an assistant coach of sorts.

“It’s obviously unfortunate about Caitlin not into this game, but she’s going to still have a great impact on this team. I will give the coaching hat to her as much as she wants to be quite honest,” Brondello said. “We’re gonna play around with it a little bit, it’ll be fun. I think you’ve seen it with the Fever, she’s been very active on the sideline when she wasn’t playing. So we’ll utilize that as well.”

Caitlin Clark had missed five games for the Fever with the groin injury before making her return to the lineup just about one week before the WNBA All-Star Game. She re-aggravated the injury in the closing seconds of the Fever’s win against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.

This was to be Clark’s second consecutive All-Star appearance after she was selected to the team last season as a rookie. In 2024, she helped the WNBA All-Star team defeat Team USA.

This season, Clark has been hampered by injury concerns beginning with a quad injury earlier in the season, and the recent groin injury. She’s appeared in only 13 games for the Fever at a little over 31 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.6 steals. But her shooting percentages have been down to only 36.7 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from the three-point line.

But as Brondello said, Clark will put on her coaching hat and try and help coach Team Clark to a win over Team Collier during the All-Star Game. As far as Clark’s initial selection to the 3-Point Contest, Fever teammate Lexie Hull is slated to take her place.