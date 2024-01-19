Nikita Kucherov reached 500 assists on Thursday night.

Nikita Kucherov won the Hart Trophy as the NHL's MVP at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season after a ridiculous 41-goal, 128-campaign helped the Tampa Bay Lightning win the President's Trophy.

Although the Bolts were shockingly swept in the first round, they would go on to win the next two Stanley Cups, and come within two wins of a three peat — in large part due to the Russian superstar.

In 2023-24, Kucherov has picked up right where he left off, leading the league with 75 points in just 44 games. He's having another massive campaign, and added an incredible milestone to a fantastic career in Thursday's 7-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild.

Kucherov picked up three assists in the contest, reaching No. 500 in the process. The milestone came on a Steven Stamkos powerplay tally early in the third period — the 205th career PPG for Stammer.

But it's been the Nikita Kucherov show this season, with the 30-year-old becoming the third fastest active player to reach 500 assists, per The Associated Press. He trails just Connor McDavid (527 games) and Sidney Crosby (554 games) in that regard.

“He's hitting them so quick,” linemate Brayden Point said of Kucherov's excellence this year, per The Associated Press. “He's having another unbelievable year for us. Not surprising that he's got 500 assists already. The way he sees the ice and the way he can make plays.”

Lightning surging after tough start to season

After a middling start to the season with star goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy on the shelf, the Bolts have won a season-best four games in a row, improving to 23-17-5 and fifth place in a competitive Atlantic Division. They're 12 points back of the Boston Bruins for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

“It's a tough league to win and you don't take those for granted,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper explained after Thursday's impressive victory. “But at some point, we have to dig our heels in here and win some games.”

The Lightning haven't missed the postseason since 2017, but currently sit outside of a berth with 37 games remaining. The hope in Tampa Bay is that Nikita Kucherov and co. can keep the hot streak going, and get this team back into playoff contention come April.