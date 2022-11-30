Published November 30, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Boston Bruins commentator Jack Edwards went a bit off the rail on Tuesday night while criticizing Tampa Bay Lightning winger Pat Maroon. Entirely unprovoked, Edwards went off on a tangent during which he relentlessly made fun of Maroon’s weight for the better part of half a minute.

After seeing a clip of the commentary from Edwards, Maroon took the high road with his response, stepping up and pledging a $2,000 donation to Tampa Bay Thrives in support of those struggling with mental health, bullying, or body image. Even better, he did it all in the name of Edwards.

I mean…Pat Maroon honestly might stuff Jack Edwards in a locker if he ever sees him pic.twitter.com/MSxRuRUrL2 — Mike Grinnell (@MikeGrinnell_) November 30, 2022

“Listed 238 pounds. That was day one of training camp. I’ve got a feeling he’s had a few more pizzas between then and now… Fasting. Inadvertent fasting for Pat Maroon is like four hours without a meal. Hey, three cups in a row, who can argue with his formula,” said Edwards in regard to the Lightning’s forward.

The comments lasted around 40 seconds as he could barely contain himself while taking shots at Maroon. His remarks went viral online, so it’s no surprise that Maroon caught wind of what was said. Rather than take things too personally, Maroon cooked up the best imaginable response, making a donation to the anti-bullying foundation while getting the last laugh at Edwards.

Maroon is a proven winner, having been a part of three Stanley Cup champion teams, twice with the Lightning and once with the St. Louis Blues. More of an enforcer than a playmaker, Pat Maroon knows his role and executes it well, making him a valuable cog for Tampa. While Edwards was busy laughing at the 34-year-old, Maroon was focused on his game, saving the antics and his response for afterward.