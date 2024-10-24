The Tampa Bay Lightning are making some changes in the control room, with a portion of the franchise being sold to a group of investors led by Doug Ostrover and Marc Lipschultz, the team announced on Thursday.

The transaction has already taken affect, with the NHL's Board of Governors giving its approval back on October 1.

“Since 2010, we have focused on building the Lightning into a world-class organization, and now we’ve found world-class partners who share in our mission of being a community-first organization,” said Lightning chairman and governor Jeff Vinik of Vinik Sports Group, per the official release.

“Doug and Marc share my commitment to providing the Lightning with all the resources they need to excel and are excited to become part of the Tampa Bay community. I’m confident that together, with the ongoing leadership of Steve Griggs and Julien BriseBois, this organization will continue to find success.”

Vinik said in the release that he will retain full control of the team and act as governor over the next three years. Over that time, he'll transition control to Ostrover and Lipschultz. The goal is for Vinik to remain an active ownership partner as an alternate governor in the future.

“The Tampa Bay Lightning is one of the most respected and well-managed franchises across all of sports and that’s thanks to Jeff Vinik and his incredible team,” said Ostrover in the release. “Their commitment to excellence on-and-off the ice is one that we share. We look forward to embracing the Tampa Bay community and partnering with Jeff to build on the team’s success and championship legacy. We are excited to be a part of a League with such incredible growth and momentum.”

Lightning's day-to-day operations will stay the same

Despite the changes, Vinik made it clear there would be no alteration in day-to-day operations of the Lightning and Vinik Sports Group. Bolts CEO Steve Griggs and general manager Julien BriseBois will both remain in their current roles; they're both also Alternate Governors with the NHL.

“Bringing in the right partners, with the right values, and a strong commitment to our culture is the way we ensure lasting success for the Tampa Bay Lightning. We have built a legacy of which I am proud and I want it to endure for generations,” said Vinik in the release.

Tampa Bay's new leadership group will also include Adam Gerry, Nicole Sanzosti Padgett, Brian Schwartz, Perry Sook, Scott Dahnke, Pete Labbat, Daniel Och, David Moore and Bill Janetschek. Vinik originally purchased the Lightning back in 2010, and helped the franchise win back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021.

The Lightning are off to another solid start in 2024-25, having won four of their first six games. That has Tampa neck-and-neck with the Florida Panthers for the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

The Bolts will look to continue their hot start against the Minnesota Wild at Amalie Arena on Thursday night.