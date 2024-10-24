ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Wild look to continue their winning streak as they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Wild-Lightning prediction and pick.

While the Wild have been dealing with injuries, they have still been great this year. They have yet to lose in regulation this year and have won three straight. They opened the year 1-0-2, but have now won three straight. Last time out, they dominated the Florida Panthers. The Wild took a 2-0 lead in the first period and would go on to take a 5-1 victory over the Panthers. Meanwhile, the Lightning come into the game sitting at 4-2-0 on the year. They broke a two-game road losing streak last time out. The Lightning were down 2-1 early in the second period, but the Lightning would score five times in the second period, going on to win 8-5.

Why the Wild Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Wild's top line is led by Kirill Kaprizov, Marco Rossi, and Mats Zuccarello. Kaprivoz led the way last year, with 46 goals 50 assists, and 50 total points. He has already had two goals and eight assists this year. Rossi had 21 goals and 19 assists last year and has already scored three times with three assists this year. Finally, Zuccarello had 12 goals and 51 assists last year. He has four goals and three assists this year.

Matt Boldy has already been great this year. He leads the second line of the offense for the Wild. He has three goals and five assists so far on the year. Boldy had 29 goals and 40 assists last year. Meanwhile, his linemate Marcu Johansson has scored once and has two assists this year. They are joined by Joel Eriksson Ek on the second line. Eriksson Ek has two goals and an assist this year.

Marc-Andrew Fleury is expected to be in goal for the Wild in this one. He is 0-0-1 this year with a 3.72 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage. In his only game so far this year, Fleury allowed four goals on 34 shots, taking the loss in overtime. Last year, Fleury went 17-15-5 with a 2.98 goals-against average with a .895 save percentage.

Why the Lightning Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Tampa Bay Lightning has been solid since joining the Lightning. Guenztel scored 30 goals between his time in Pittsburgh and Carolina last year while having 47 assists. Guentzel has two goals and four assists on the year. Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov will join him on the top line. Point had 46 goals and 44 assists last year for 90 total points. He has four goals and two assists this year. Meanwhile, Kucherov was great last year, with 44 goals and 100 assists, good for 144 points last year. Kucherov already has seven goals and five assists on the season.

The Lightning also returned Brandon Hagle to help the second line. Hagel played all 82 games last year with 26 goals and 49 assists, good for 76 total points. Hage has five goals and three assists this year. He is joined by Anthony Cirelli, who has a goal and seven assists this year. The third line is headlined by Nicholas Paul, who already has two goals and four assists this year. Finally, the Lightning brought back their top blueline option. Victor Hedman had 13 goals and 63 assists last year, good for fourth on the team in points. Hedman has two goals and six assists this year.

It is expected to be Andrei Vasilevskiy in goal for this one. He was 30-20-2 last year with a 2.90 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. Vasilevskiy was ninth in the NHL in wins, but 28th in goals-against average and 33rd in save percentage. He is 3-2-0 on the year. Still, Vasilevskiy has struggled in his last two starts. Against Ottawa, he allowed five goals on 28 shots, and then last time out allowed four goals on 14 shots before leaving the game.

Final Wild-Lightning Prediction & Pick

The odds in this game heavily favor the Lightning in this early-season NHL fixture. The Wild have been great this year. They are scoring 3.33 goals per game this year while giving up just 1.83 goals per game, which is second in the NHL. Further, they are fourth in the NHL in power play conversion. The Lightning are scoring well as well. They are scoring 4.33 goals per game this year, but are 15th in the NHL on the power play. The Lightning are also allowing 3.33 goals per game this year. Still, while, Vasilevkiy has struggled in the last two games, Marc-Andre Fleury has not been great in his only start. Take the Lightning in this one.

Final Wild-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Lightning ML (-146)