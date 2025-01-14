The Tampa Bay Lightning have established one of hockey's winningest cultures in the last decade, resulting in back-to-back Stanley Cup victories and a third consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Final. Needless to say, the expectations are high.

And when a player violates those expectations, he must pay the price, regardless of his star status. Lightning forward Brayden Point, one of their top forwards and a key element in their championship success, is being benched by head coach Jon Cooper for reportedly missing a team meeting.

Without Point, the Lightning will take on the rival Boston Bruins on Tuesday night at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST.

Lightning forward Brayden Point recently reached 600 career points

Point, one of Tampa's top players the last several seasons, recently reached 600 career points in Tampa Bay's victory over the Bruins last week.

“It's really cool,” Point said of the accomplishment. “Obviously very fortunate to play on great teams and with great players, but yeah, it’s really cool.”

“Some guys are gifted, and he just has a gift when he gets in there,” head coach Jon Cooper said of Point earlier this week. “He knows where to put it. He doesn’t shoot it the hardest, he just knows where to put it. Especially in situations where it’s instinctive and he’s got to think quickly.”

Point was taken with the 79th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft while he was playing with the WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors, and later began his career with Tampa Bay as a rookie in the 2016-17 season; he appeared in 68 games, scoring 18 goals with 22 assists.

The best season of his career took place in 2022-23; he reached a career-high 51 goals as part of a 95-point campaign. So far this season, he leads the Lightning with 25 goals scored in 37 games played.