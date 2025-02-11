The 4 Nations Face-off is scheduled to get underway starting on Wednesday, pitting the best NHL players from the United States, Finland, Canada and Sweden against one another for national pride and bragging rights.

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Victor Hedman was an easy choice to be named to the Swedish roster, and was also named the captain of the team. After the Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens in the last game before the tournament, Hedman talked about the transition from captaining Tampa Bay to the Swedish club in the tournament, via TSN.

“No, it's over now,” Hedman joked when asked if he'd be getting dinner with head coach Jon Cooper, who will serve as coach for Team Canada.

“It's time to flip the switch, go see the Swedish guys tonight and watch the Super Bowl and get ready for practice (Monday).”

Jon Cooper and other Lightning players Anthony Cirelli, Nick Paul and Brayden Point will face Hedman and Team Sweden on Wednesday at Bell Centre in the opening game of the tournament.

The Lightning named Victor Hedman their captain after Steven Stamkos left

After former Lightning captain Steven Stamkos left the franchise to sign a four-year contract with the Nashville Predators, the Lightning named Hedman his successor.

They also signed Hedman to a four-year extension of his own, and he explained it was a tremendous honor for him, via NHL.com.

“It means the world, obviously, for me to lead this team is a great honor,” Hedman said. “It's a big privilege and a big responsibility, but I've learned from a lot of great leaders, [especially] my good friend ‘Stammer,’ who's been my captain for the last 10-11 years. I'm not going to change the way I am and the way I approach my game. There's a lot more responsibility wearing that ‘C', but to do it for the team that I've played with for 15 years means the world to me.”

So far this season in his first campaign as captain, Hedman has scored eight goals with 36 assists.