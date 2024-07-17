We now have information about yet another new Xianzhou character! Here are the details of the Lingsha drip marketing and official reveal for Honkai Star Rail (HSR).

“I am a Vidyadhara, born and raised on the Luofu, and I once studied the healing arts under the name of ‘Dan Zhu.' But my master became bogged down in politics and was banished to a place far from home. I followed her there. Now that I've changed my name and come home, many complicated feelings have returned.”

The new Cauldron Master of the Xianzhou Luofu's Alchemy Commission. An intelligent and quick-witted Vidyadhara healer. She has a sharp sense of smell and often uses this to diagnose illnesses, as well as utilizing incense to calm the minds of others. She is adept at dealing with complicated social relationships. Though she might be fuming inside, her expression would remain calm and serene.

First teased during the Version 2.3 Livestream, we finally have more information about who Lingsha is.

When will Lingsha be playable in Honkai Star Rail?

Lingsha is a 5-star Fire character on the Path of Abundance. She's expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 2.5. This update is expected to go live on September 10, 2024.

As for how to unlock her, players will need to roll for her like the other 5-star characters in the game.

Who are the Lingsha Voice Actors?

For the English voiceover, Lingsha is voiced by Whitney Holland. Her other notable roles include Penny from My TIme at Sandrock, Faetale and Venus from Monster Never Cry, and Sylas from Sigh of the Abyss.

For the Japanese voiceover, Maeda Kaori provides her voice to Lingsha. Her other notable roles include OwO from Path to Nowhere, Poli from Goddess of Victory: Nikke, and Yan Miao from Tower of Fantasy.

Additionally, Rao Zijun and Jang Ye-na voice Lingsha in the Chinese and Korean voiceovers respectively.

That's all the information we have so far about Lingsha in HSR thanks to her drip marketing and official reveal. Again, she's expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 2.5, expected to go live on September 10, 2024.

